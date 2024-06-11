OSC Weekly Live Event Listings

by Chris Blackmar

June 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)







There's even more baseball this week as two MLB partner leagues, the Appalachian League and MLB Draft League, have both begun their seasons and each one is streaming their games on their respective websites. Links to all the games listed below can be found at https://freeplaysportshq.com/. You can access each game by going to the site listed by the game below and searching for it, or visiting FreePlay Sports HQ for direct links.

Tuesday is an all baseball day, with the action getting underway at 1:05 pm with the Texas League's Amarillo Sod Poodles meeting the Frisco RoughRiders. The rest of the slate takes place in the evening with the day culminating in Sioux City as the Explorers host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in American Association play at 8:05 pm. The AA also gets Wednesday started with Sioux Falls and Kansas City throwing the first pitch at 12:05 pm. Speaking of pitch, we get soccer on Wednesday as well, highlighted by the National Independent Soccer Association's Maryland Bobcats against the Michigan Stars and Real Monarchs battling Sporting KC II in MLS NEXT Pro. Both matches begin at 7 pm.

Thursday sees some baseball in the morning as the Trenton Thunder and Frederick Keys battle in the MLB Draft League at 11 am. What follows is a ton of baseball, along with a 9 pm MLS NEXT Pro tilt, and the opening of the football weekend as the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers meet the Ottawa Redblacks at 7:30 pm. On Friday, we get Major League Soccer on the schedule at 7:30 pm as NYCFC takes on the Columbus Crew for free on AppleTV. At the same time on Ion, the Women's National Basketball Association brings us the Los Angeles Sparks at the Minnesota Lynx.

At noon on Saturday, the NISA gets the day going with Georgia FC meeting the Savannah Clovers. Thirty minutes later on ABC, the Premiere Lacrosse League offers the Philadelphia Waterdogs and Boston Cannons slingin' nets for your enjoyment. Big3 Basketball returns for 2024 with their Oakland Showcase at 4 pm on CBS, and after that it's all baseball, soccer, and indoor football. Two football leagues wrap-up their seasons this weekend, with the first being the National Arena League, whose championship game features the Sioux City Bandits and Omaha Beef lining up at 8 pm on YouTube.

Also putting an exclamation point on its season is the United Football League, which brings its inaugural season to a close at 5 pm as the Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas meet on FOX. On the diamond, the Lakeland Flying Tigers and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels open the day in the Florida State League at 12:05 pm. Major League Rugby offers two games on Sunday, with Anthem RC against the Miami Sharks at 3 pm and RFC Los Angeles meeting the NOLA Gold at 6 pm. To wrap up Sunday, MLS NEXT Pro brings some late night action (for the East Coast, at least) with Colorado Rapids 2 taking on Ventura County FC at 10 pm.

Monday gives us a breather with only one game on the schedule, as the Chicago Hounds battle the San Diego Legion in Major League Rugby at 8 pm.

Enjoy your week. Enjoy your sports. Enjoy OurSports.

ALL TIMES EST

Tuesday, June 11

1:05 pm TEX: Amarillo Sod Poodles @ Frisco RoughRiders MiLB

6:35 pm EL: Somerset Patriots @ Binghamton Rumble Ponies MiLB

6:35 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greenville Flyboys @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

7:05 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:30 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:30 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

7:45 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV



Wednesday, June 12

12:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

12:30 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

12:30 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

1:00 pm TEX: Arkansas Travelers @ Tulsa Drillers MiLB

6:35 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm NISA: Club De Lyon v Savannah Clovers NISA+

7:00 pm NISA: Maryland Bobcats v Michigan Stars NISA+

7:00 pm MLSNP: Real Monarchs v Sporting KC II YouTube

7:00 pm MLSNP: Toronto FC II v NYCFC II YouTube

7:00 pm APL: Greenville Flyboys @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

7:05 pm MLBDL State College Spikes @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:30 pm IL: Charlotte Knights @ Durham Bulls Stadium

7:35 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

7:35 pm SL: Tennessee Smokies @ Biloxi Shuckers MiLB

7:45 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV



Thursday, June 13

11:00 am MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

12:05 pm IL: Memphis Redbirds @ Norfolk Tides MiLB

6:30 pm EL: Bowie Baysox @ Harrisburg Senators MiLB

6:30 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:35 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Riders @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:05 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:30 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:30 pm CFL: Winnipeg Blue Bombers @ Ottawa Redblacks CFL+

7:35 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Lake County DockHounds AABTV

7:45 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:00 pm TEX: Arkansas Travelers @ Tulsa Drillers Stadium

8:05 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

9:00 pm MLSNP: Whitecaps FC 2 v MNUFC2 YouTube



Friday, June 14

6:30 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Rider @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

7:00 pm MLSNP: New England Revolution II v New York Red Bulls II YouTube

7:00 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

7:00 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

7:15 pm IL: St. Paul Saints @ Louisville Bats MiLB

7:30 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:30 pm WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks @ Minnesota Lynx Ion

7:30 pm MLS: NYCFC v Columbus Crew AppleTV

7:35 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:45 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:00 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

8:05 pm IFL: Jacksonville Sharks @ Green Bay Blizzard YouTube

9:00 pm CFL: Montreal Alouettes @ Edmonton Elks CFL+

10:00 pm NISA: Capo FC v Irvine Zeta NISA+



Saturday, June 15

12:00 pm NISA: Georgia FC v Savannah Clovers NISA+

12:30 pm PLL: Philadelphia Waterdogs @ Boston Cannons ABC

1:00 pm WNBA: Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings CBS

3:00 pm WNBA: New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces ABC

4:00 pm BIG3 Basketball @ Oakland, CA CBS

5:00 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

6:00 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

6:00 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

6:30 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:35 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Riders @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:00 pm AA: Kane County Cougars v Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:00 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:00 pm AFL: Orlando Predators @ Albany Firebirds YouTube

7:00 pm AFL: Salina Liberty @ Wichita Regulators YouTube

7:00 pm AFL: Washington Wolfpack @ Billings Outlaws YouTube

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

7:00 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

7:05 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

7:05 pm IFL: San Antonio Gunslingers @ Massaschusetts Pirates YouTube

7:15 pm SL: Montgomery Biscuits @ Chattanooga Lookouts MiLB

7:30 pm NWSL: North Carolina Courage v Orlando Pride NWSL+

7:30 pm MLS: Toronto FC v Chicago Fire AppleTV

7:30 pm NWSL: Washington Spirit v San Diego Wave FC Ion

8:00 pm NAL: Sioux City Bandits @ Omaha Beef YouTube

8:00 pm AFL: SW Kansas Storm @ West Texas Desert Hawks YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Quad City Steamwheelers @ Iowa Barnstormers YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Sioux Falls Storm @ Tulsa Oilers YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Vegas Knight Hawks @ Duke City Gladiators YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Frisco Fighters @ Tucson Sugar Skulls YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Northern Arizona Wranglers @ Arizona Rattlers YouTube

9:30 pm NWSL: Houston Dash v Angel City FC Ion

10:00 pm NISA: Los Angeles Force v Arizona Monsoon NISA+



Sunday, June 16

12:00 pm WNBA: Chicago Sky @ Indiana Fever CBS

12:05 pm FSL: Lakeland Flying Tigers @ Fort Myers Mighty Mussels MiLB

12:30 pm PLL: New York Atlas @ California Redwoods ABC

1:00 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

1:00 pm IL: St. Paul Saints @ Louisville Bats Stadium

1:00 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

2:00 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

2:00 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

2:05 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

3:00 pm MLR: Anthem Rugby Carolina v Miami Sharks TRN

3:00 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

3:00 pm WNBA: Seattle Storm @ Phoenix Mercury ABC

4:00 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

4:00 pm NWSL: Portland Thorns @ Seattle Reign CBS

4:00 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

5:00 pm UFL: Birmingham Stallions v San Antonio Brahmas FOX

5:05 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

5:30 pm APL: Elizabethton River Riders @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

5:30 pm APL: Greenville Flyboys @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

5:30 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Bristol State Liners APPY

5:30 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Danville Otterbots APPY

5:30 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:00 pm MLR: RFC Los Angeles v NOLA Gold TRN

6:05 pm IFL: San Diego Strike Force @ Bay Area Panthers YouTube

10:00 pm MLSNP: Colorado Rapids 2 v Ventura County FC YouTube



Monday, June 17

8:00 pm MLR: Chicago Hounds v San Diego Legion TRN

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.