Monarchs Pull Away to Top Kane County

May 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs are starting to feel at home at Legends Field. Kansas City has scored 21 runs in the last 12 innings in KCK, and having fun while doing it.

Kansas City defeated the Kane County Cougars 11-3 on Monday night. The Monarchs hit three home runs for the second consecutive game. Hayden Jones crushed one and Ross Adolph went yard twice.

Grant Gavin (3-0) earned the win in his first start as a Monarch. Adolph and Jones combined to go 7-for-9 with six of Kansas City's 10 RBI.

"From the moment I got here, I knew we had a special group," Adolph said. "This group molds together so well, I'm just excited to see what happens."

Kansas City put up season highs in runs scored and hits, recording 17 base knocks.

Jones homered for the second straight day, depositing a two-run bomb to right field. Jones has now driven in six RBI this season.

Adolph continued his six-game hitting streak with his best performance of the year. Both of the home runs carried the opposite way to left-center field, a combined 827 feet of glory.

"After the first AB, I thought to stay patient, let it get deep," Adolph said. "You look up at the flags, see them blowing out to left. Just staying within myself, doing damage that way."

Travis Swaggerty, Blake Rutherford, Bryan Aguilar and Tucker Bradley all plated runs for Kansas City.

Gavin looked comfortable in his new role early. The right-hander struck out the side in the first inning, dancing around runners at the corners.

Deja vu came just one inning later as Kane County put runners on first and third quickly, but Gavin punched out another three in a row to keep the Cougars off the board.

Gavin would strike out two or more batters in all five innings, fanning 13 batters. The punchouts were the most by a Monarch all season long.

Defense inspired offense, putting together another complete team win for Kansas City.

The Monarchs continue their series with the Cougars tomorrow at 6:35 PM. Tickers are available at monarchsbaseball.com

