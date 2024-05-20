Monarchs' Goudeau Heading to Mexican League

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City Monarchs field manager Joe Calfapietra has announced the contract transfer of pitcher Ashton Goudeau to El Águila de Veracruz of the Mexican League, effective Monday afternoon.

Goudeau finishes his stint with Kansas City with a 1.65 ERA, earning six wins in his eight appearances for the club.

"He did an incredible job, game after game for us," Calfapietra said. "That was a key part to the 2023 season, winning big games, then having the opportunity to re-sign him."

The right-hander was the Monarchs' ace of staff during their run to the 2023 AAPB Championship series, including starting the title-clinching victory over Chicago.

The former major league arm dominated for Kansas City during the 2023 postseason, throwing shutout starts against the Sioux Falls Canaries and Sioux City Explorers. He hurled a Monarchs-best eight shutout innings in game two against the X's, which kept Kansas City's postseason hopes alive.

"The guys look up to Ashton, not only that he has major league time, but how he carries himself," Calfapietra said. "He was always willing to share information. We were very grateful to have him."

The 31-year-old was stellar to open this season, giving up just one run in his first 10 innings in the 2024 season. Goudeau shoved on Opening Day, pitching five scoreless frames at Sioux City.

"He's very excited for this new opportunity. Like all the players, we're looking to have them better their baseball careers, financially. This is another one in a long line," Calfapietra said.

Veracruz is coming off a 48-40 season in the Mexican League in 2023. Their roster boasts eight players with MLB service time.

The Monarchs are in the middle of their first homestand of the season, with games all this week from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Learn more about the Monarchs and check the full schedule at MonarchsBaseball.com.

