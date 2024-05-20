Kansas City Native McMahon Signs with Kansas City Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Another homegrown professional is set to join the Kansas City Monarchs.

The reigning American Association champions announced the arrival of Kansas City, Missouri, native Hunter McMahon on Sunday afternoon. The right-handed pitcher joins the Monarchs from the Minnesota Twins organization, reaching as high as Triple-A ball.

McMahon is one of three Kansas City-area natives on this year's Monarchs, joining Grant Gavin (Parkville, MO) and Jonathan Sprinkle (Overland Park, KS). He attended Staley High School in Northern KC.

The 26-year-old saw time in Triple-A in 2023, spinning a 1.59 ERA for the St. Paul Saints in seven appearances at that level.

McMahon represented the Twins in Spring Training during 2023 but spent all professional seasons in the minor leagues. He holds a career 1.123 WHIP with 186 strikeouts in MiLB play.

He spent the most time in Double-A Wichita, making north of 50 appearances across the 2022 through 2024 seasons for the Wind Surge. McMahon recorded 57 strikeouts and completed four saves for Wichita last season.

The righty has been used in a variety of roles throughout his playing career. McMahon collected 13 saves in his MiLB tenure. He made 14 starts for the Texas State Bobcats in his final season of college baseball.

McMahon was a key figure at TSU in 2019, leading the Bobcats to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference Championship. He was drafted the ensuing May by the Washington Nationals in the 9th round of the MLB Amateur Draft.

He spent just one season in Washington's organization before moving to Minnesota. McMahon progressed up five ranks of minor league baseball during his time with the Twins.

McMahon excelled after arriving within Minnesota's farm system. He held a career 2.50 ERA for A-ball Fort Myers, then spun a phenomenal 1.19 ERA for High-A Cedar Rapids.The right-hander struck out 36 batters in 37.2 innings of work for the Kernels.

McMahon joins a Monarchs pitching staff that has excelled in the early season. Kansas City ranks first in the American Association in team ERA and team WHIP entering Sunday afternoon's game with Winnipeg at 1:05 p.m.

