Kansas City Monarchs Partner with Kansas City Kansas Community College

May 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs have announced a groundbreaking partnership with Kansas City Kansas Community College, making the institution the Official Education Partner of the Kansas City Monarchs.

"Kansas City Community College is an important part of the community we call home," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "We're excited to partner with a respected Kansas City, Kansas institution for the upcoming season!"

"The Kansas City Monarchs have quickly made an impact in the community. KCKCC is proud to partner with the team," said KCKCC President Dr. Greg Mosier. "We look forward to collaborating on and off the field to promote our organizations, community and region."

Founded in 1923, Kansas City Kansas Community College is a two-year public institution located within the city limits of Kansas City Kansas. The partnership represents another connection between the Monarchs and the Kansas City, Kansas community.

The Monarchs are the reigning champions of the American Association of Professional Baseball. The Monarchs' season runs through August at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

