Late Rally Falls Short as Birds Drop Series Opener to Cleburne

May 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Cleburne belted four homeruns on Monday to power their way past the Canaries 9-6 at the Bird Cage.

The Railroaders got on the board with a solo shot in the second inning before Mike Hart scored on a fielding error in the bottom half. Josh Rehwaldt led off the fourth with a double and crossed home plate on a throwing error to give the Birds their only lead in the contest.

Cleburne retook the lead in the fifth inning on a two-run single before plating four runs in the sixth. Jabari Henry drew a bases loaded walk in the home half and Jordan Barth brought in two more runs with a single.

A two-run homerun in the seventh inning gave Cleburne a 9-5 lead before January Henry blasted a solo round tripper in the eighth.

Down to their final out in the ninth, the Canaries loaded the bases for Henry representing the winning run but a flyout ended the threat.

Six different Canaries finished the game with hits as the Birds dip to 6-4 overall. The series resumes Tuesday at 6:35pm.

