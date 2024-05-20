Railroaders Flying High At the Birdcage In Series Opener
May 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Cleburne Railroaders News Release
Sioux Falls, S.D. - C Jaxx Groshans three-run shot in the sixth inning headlined a four home run day for the Railroaders in their 9-6 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Monday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium.
2B Carter Aldrete led off the second inning with a solo home run that marked his fifth of the year so far, placing him second in all of the American Association.
RHP Kasey Kalich took the mound for the third time this season and earned his first win. Kalich pitched 5.2 innings, allowed one hit, and struck out four batters. He did walk seven batters leading to three earned runs after RHP Mark Washington came in on relief.
Cleburne's bullpen handled multiple attempts by the Canaries to add on runs by only allowing one run after the sixth. Sioux Falls had bases loaded in the ninth inning but came away with no runs as RHP Joe Corbett punched in his third save this season.
The Railroaders continue their series at the Birdcage on Tuesday night when game two gets underway at 6:35 p.m.
