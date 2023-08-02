Monarchs' Offensive Onslaught Too Much for Goldeyes

KANSAS CITY, KS - Winnipeg Goldeyes (29-41) starting pitcher Luis Ramirez (5-5) struggles continue against the Kansas City Monarchs (39-29) as he gave up nine runs over three innings, five of them in the first inning in a Monarchs 14-2 win Tuesday night at Legends Field. Ramirez' ERA against the rest of the American Association is at 3.00. However, it's a different story versus Kansas City, this year he's 0-2 in three starts against the Monarchs with an ERA of 16.20.

The first batter for Kansas City told the tale. Left fielder Odubel Herrera (2) led off with a homer to right. The other runs in the first were a two-run double by right fielder Micker Adolfo, and a two-run two-out single by centre fielder Jacob Robson. The Windsor, Ontario native in Robson finished five-for-five with three RBIs. Kansas City sent ten batters up in the first and and every Monarch in the lineup reached base safely by the fourth inning.

Kansas City added three more runs in the second. Second baseman Justin Wylie (9) led off with a round-tripper, while Adolfo and Robson each had RBI singles. The Monarchs scored single runs in the third and fourth, and then tacked on four in the seventh. Catcher Chris Herrmann and Adolfo each had two-run homers. The Monarchs finished with four homers matching the most given up by the Goldeyes in a game this season.

Winnipeg managed six hits which included a second inning homer for catcher Chris Burgess (2). The other run-producing hit was in the eighth by third baseman Keith Torres.

Dalton Moats (4-3) was the winner for Kansas City. The left-handed starter struck out for over six innings and allowed one run (earned).

Kansas City leads the season series 6-1. The two teams meet again on Wednesday night at 7:00 CDT. Right-hander Joey Matulovich (3-7) is the probable for Winnipeg against Kansas City's left-hander Brandon Finnegan (4-4).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Shortstop Andy Armstrong was the only Goldeye with multiple hits. He was 2-4 with a single and a double

Dayson Croes was the designated hitter for the third time this year. He was 0-4 as his nine-game hitting streak was snapped. During that span he hit. 400 with two homers

In the last four games started by Torres, he's scored five runs, has four RBIs, and two homers

Ramirez allowed two homers while the other two were surrendered in the eighth by Nolan Lemere. One of them was by Adolfo who also went deep against Lamere when he (Lamere) was with the Chicago Dogs this season. The other four-homer game allowed by Winnipeg was June 14th at Sioux Falls

Josh Vincent made his first appearance for Winnipeg since June 14th at Sioux Falls. He missed the last six weeks due to injury. On Tuesday he worked two innings, gave up one hit, one run (earned) and one walk

