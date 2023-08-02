Cougars Close Out Second Straight Win

GENEVA, Ill. - For the second straight night, the Kane County Cougars (36-35) pulled out a close victory against a team challenging them in the East Division standings in the Cleburne RailRoaders (35-36) Wednesday night 5-3 at Northwestern Medicine Field.

After coughing up runs Tuesday night, Daniel Bies denied Cleburne of any runs in the 9th inning despite the RailRoaders threatening with base runners. Bies allowed the tying runs to reach with only one out before striking out former Cougar Mark Karaviotis and getting Guillermo Quintana to fly out to end the game. Bies earned his twelfth save of the season.

The Cougars scored all their runs with two outs. In the 4th, Olivier Basabe's two-out double off the left field wall plated Cornelius Randolph before Cleburne starter Miguel Ausua balked home the game tying run. The Cougars then grabbed a lead with Randolph's two-out bloop double to score Armond Upshaw before RBI hits from Todd Lott & Donivan Williams.

Every Cougar pitched contributed in some way Wednesday, starting with Nick Belzer (1-0) going five innings in his Kane County debut. The former St. Paul Saint, Sioux City Explorer, and Kansas City Monarch coughed up a two-run homer to Jose Sermo in the first inning, but that would be it. Belzer only allowed one more hit after the two-run shot. Ryan Richardson, CJ Carter, and Keith Rogalla kept the Cougars ahead until Bies finished the game in the ninth.

The Cougars continue the series with the Railroaders on Thursday night. Cleburne will send right-hander Travis Perry (4-6, 6.27 ERA) to the bump, while Cougars' righty Jack Fox takes the bump. Upcoming promotions for the series with Cleburne include Video Game Night on Thursday, August 3rd, Stranger Things Night on Friday, August 4th, and The Sandlot Night on Saturday, August 5th. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

