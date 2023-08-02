Consistent Canaries' Offense Sinks RailCats

Gary, IN - The Sioux Falls Canaries (32-38) scored early and often to take the series opener against the Gary SouthShore RailCats (29-40) 11-0 at The Steel Yard Tuesday night.

Edward Cuello started for the RailCats, and after allowing two first inning runs, he settled in over the next three frames to keep the score at 2-0 through four.

Jabari Henry added on in the top of the fifth as connected on his second home run of the game, extending the lead to 5-0.

Gary SouthShore gave themselves a chance to claw back in the fifth. After Seth Caddell walked, Will Decker singled and advanced to second on a throwing error. The misplay allowed Caddell to get to third base and placed two runners into scoring position. Nevertheless, Sioux Falls escaped the threat unscathed.

Over the next three innings, the Canaries got their offense back in rhythm. Three runs apiece in the sixth and eighth propelled them to an 11-o advantage.

DJ Wilkinson entered in the top of the ninth to provided helped the RailCats end the game on a high note. He delivered a 1-2-3 frame in his only inning of work, keeping him perfect since the All-Star reliever has yet to allow a run since the all-star break. Since the start of July, he has permitted just two earned runs to score.

The RailCats are back at it tomorrow evening at 6:45 p.m. as they look to level their series against the Canaries. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

