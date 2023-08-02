Birds Walked off in Ten Innings at Gary
August 2, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Gary, IN - Hunter Clanin homered and drove in three on Wednesday but the Canaries were walked off by Gary SouthShore 8-7 in ten innings.
The Railcats opened the scoring with a solo homerun in the bottom of the second but Clanin hit a two-run blast in the fourth frame to give Sioux Falls a 2-1 lead. The Canaries added three more runs in the top of the fifth on a pair of sacrifices plus an RBI double from Darnell Sweeney.
Gary SouthShore responded with five unanswered runs to go back in front but Clanin tied the game in the top of the eighth with an RBI single before scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. The Railcats tied the game with a single in the bottom of the inning and neither team could score in the ninth.
Sioux Falls loaded the bases with no one out in the tenth inning but could not score and the Railcats won the game with a base hit two pitches into the bottom of the frame.
Wyatt Ulrich led the Birds (32-39) with three hits while Clanin and Sweeney each finished with two. The Canaries and Railcats wrap up their three-game series Thursday at 6:45pm.
