Back to Back Homers Give DockHounds the Edge

Oconomowoc, Wis. - A fun night all-around for the DockHounds ended in an exciting 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen. Single tallies in the first, second, third and fifth innings combined with a four-spot in the 4th inning led the Hounds to a win tonight from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

The fourth inning brought featured fireworks for Lake Country, as home runs on back-to-back pitches by Dustin Woodcock and Justin Lavey broke a 3-3 tie. Two batters later, a two-run homer off the bat of Jaxx Groshans extended the DockHounds lead to 7-3 going to the fifth.

The Milkmen responded with two runs in the top of the 6th, but a Brady Kais strikeout of Bryan Torres helped the Hounds stay out in front. Kais combined with Austin Faith, Matt Mullenbach and Jojanse Torres to lock down the win for Lake Country.

Torres slammed the door in the 9th, notching two strikeouts. The Hounds closer got Cam Redding swinging on a fastball to end the ballgame, picking up his 10th save of the season.

Offensively, all nine DockHounds hitters reached base at least once, led by Brian Rey, who was 3-4 at the plate with a walk, two doubles, a home-run and two RBIs. Marek Chlup went 3-4 with two singles and a triple. Justin Lavey reached base three times, going 2-3 with a homer, and walk and two RBIs. From the bottom of the order, Jaxx Groshans picked up two hits of his own, a 2-run homer and a double.

With the win, the DockHounds improve to 34-35. Up next for Lake Country is another matchup with the Milkmen tomorrow evening. Marco Becerril will take the mound for Ken Huckaby's crew. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

