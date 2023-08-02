'Dogs Beat Chicago Behind Aris's Nine Strikeouts

LINCOLN, Nebraska - LHP Abdallah Aris struck out a season-high nine batters for the second consecutive start and the 'Dogs beat the Chicago Dogs 5-3 at Haymarket Park on Wednesday night.

Aris is the only Saltdog with nine strikeouts in a game this year and he's now allowed three runs or fewer ineach of his last five outings.

Lincoln (35-35) opened the scoring on an RBI double from DH Yanio Perez - extending his hitting streak to nine - in the 2nd inning. After his double, Perez scored on an RBI single from 2B Nate Samson to make it 2-0.

The 'Dogs extended the lead on an RBI single from 1B Jason Rogers in the 3rd inning. Chicago (37-33) got one back on a leadoff homer from 2B Josh Altmann in the 4th inning.

Lincoln responded with runs in the 5th and 6th innings. Perez added a second RBI on a sacrifice fly in the 5th and another run scored on when SS Drew Devine grounded into a double play in the 6th inning.

Chicago scored in the 7th after a leadoff tripled from LF Matt Bottcher set up 1B Luke Mangieri for an RBI groundout.

LHP Steffon Moore went 1-2-3 with a strikeout in the 8th and RHP Devin Conn came on for the 9th inning. After Altmann led off with a double and reached third on an error, Altmann scored on a two-out triple from Mangieri. Conn then responded to strike out 3B Cody Bohanek representing the tying run to end the game. Conn became the eighth 'Dog with a save this season.

C Luke Roskam singled in the 5th inning and extended his on-base streak to 36 - the longest active in the league.

The series concludes on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

