Monarchs Land MVP Talent Diaz

OCONOMOWOC, Wisc. - The Kansas City Monarchs have added an MVP to their roster, literally.

Edwin Diaz, an infielder and the reigning Most Valuable Player of the Puerto Rican winter league, has signed with the American Association club, the Monarchs announced Saturday.

"We're excited to have him," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said of Diaz. "He's another high-level talent we're happy to add to our organization."

A former Athletics, Astros and Red Sox prospect, Diaz earned the award after leading the Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente with eight home runs and 29 RBIs over 48 games with Caguas.

Born in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, Diaz represented his home island in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, on the roster alongside now-Monarchs teammate Johneshwy Fargas.

Diaz, 27, has made it as high as Triple-A in his affiliated career, most recently with the Worcester Red Sox earlier this season.

Diaz was drafted by the Athletics in the 15th round in 2013. He made his pro debut with Oakland's Arizona League team later that year at the age of 17.

The infielder got his first taste of Double-A ball in 2018 and reached Triple-A for the first time in 2019. He owns a career .213/.294/.364 slash line in the affiliated minor leagues.

Minor leaguer Edwin Díaz was signed by the Astros after eight seasons in the A's system. Tonight, he's facing his former club and is 2-for-4 with five RBI and a double as the nine-hole hitter for Sugar Land.

Diaz has eight seasons of winter ball experience on his resume, including trips to the last three Caribbean Series, representing Puerto Rico.

The Monarchs have won six of their last seven games after a come-from-behind road win over Lake Country on Friday night. Game two of the weekend series with the DockHounds is set for 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

