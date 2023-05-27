'Dogs Win Crazy Series Opener in Sioux City

LINCOLN, Nebraska - 3B Yanio Perez hit a two-run homer, RHP Matt Cronin earned his second save, and the Saltdogs held on for a 10-9 over the Sioux City Explorers in 11 innings from Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night.

Perez's two-run homer gave Lincoln (5-8) an 8-7 lead as part of a four-run 7th inning, but after the Explorers (9-4) tied the game twice with runs in the 8th and 10th innings, Cronin retired all three batters he faced to end the game.

The 'Dogs took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from RF Connor Panas in the 1st inning, but the Explorers tied it in the 2nd.

C Luke Roskam broke the tie with a two-out, two-run double in the 3rd, but 1B Daniel Perez gave the X's a 4-3 lead with a three-run homer in the bottom-half.

SS Drew Devine tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the 4th, but the Explorers scored single runs in each the 4th, 5th and 6th innings to take a 7-4 lead into the 7th.

The 'Dogs rallied for four two-out runs in the 7th. CF Nick Anderson's RBI single made it 7-5 and Roskam hit an RBI single to make it 7-6. Perez's second homer in three games gave then gave the 'Dogs an 8-7 lead.

Sioux City tied the game when Eury Perez hit a pop-up to shallow right with the bases loaded and one out. The ball fell out of 2B Nate Samson's reach, but the 'Dogs still recorded an out on a fielder's choice.

DH Will Kengor doubled in Perez on the first pitch of the 10th inning in his Saltdogs debut after missing the first two weeks of the season with back tightness, but the Explorers tied the game on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th.

Samson scored on a throwing error in the 11th and Cronin worked around the runner on second with nobody out to pick up his second save and first since opening night in Chicago.

The 'Dogs and Explorers play the second game of the series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 5:35 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1480 AM.

