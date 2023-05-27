Clanin's Grand Slam Lifts Birds Over Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB - Hunter Clanin blasted a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning Friday night that proved to be the difference as the Canaries defeated Winnipeg 8-4 at Shaw Park.

Wyatt Ulrich scored on a sacrifice groundout from Jabari Henry in the top of the first inning but the Goldeyes answered with a run-scoring groundout of their own in the bottom half. Winnipeg took their only lead of the contest with another sacrifice in the third frame.

Ozzie Martinez led off the fifth inning with a single before Trevor Achenbach doubled to tie the game. Marshall Rich followed with a base hit that scored Achenbach and gave Sioux Falls a 3-2 lead but the Goldeyes responded with a two-out RBI single in the bottom half to even things up.

Sioux Falls loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning before Henry drew an RBI walk. A flyout and a pitching change ensued before Clanin's bases loaded longball gave

the Birds a five-run lead.

Winnipeg got a run back with a solo homerun in the eighth inning but could get no closer.

Rich, Sweeney, Ulrich and Jordan Barth each finished with two hits as the Canaries improve their record to 6-8 overall. Christian Johnson earned the win, tossing two scoreless innings of relief and Tony Lanier struck out two working a scoreless ninth frame.

The Birds will look to clinch the three-game series Saturday night at 6:00pm.

