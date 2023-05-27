'Dogs Fall in Second Game with X's

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - CF Nick Anderson hit his fifth homer of the year, but a seven-run 4th inning was too much for the 'Dogs to overcome in a 16-5 loss to the Sioux City Explorers at Mercy Field on Saturday night.

Anderson's three-run homer came in the 8th inning, but the 'Dogs (5-9) were handed their largest loss of the year and will now play for the series on Sunday.

Sioux City (10-4) opened the scoring in the 2nd inning on a leadoff homer from LF Eury Perez. The Explorers scored twice more in the 3rd before the 'Dogs cut into the deficit with a two-out RBI single from 3B Yanio Perez and an RBI triple from DH Will Kengor.

The Explorers then scored seven times in the 4th inning, including two-run homers each from CF Chase Harris, DH Jake Sanford and RF Vince Fernandez. 3B Matt Lloyd also added a run on an RBI single.

The X's scored three more times to make it 13-2 in the 7th. SS Delvin Zinn had an RBI single and two more runs scored on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly from Lloyd.

Anderson's homer cut Lincoln's deficit to eight runs in the 8th, but Harris hit a two-run homer and Fernandez worked a bases-loaded walk off of position player Matt Goodheart who came on to pitch the bottom of the 8th inning.

The 'Dogs allowed season highs in runs allowed and hits (18). The loss snapped Lincoln's four-game winning streak in Sioux City while the X's answered Lincoln's 10-9 win in 11 innings on Friday night.

3B Yanio Perez extended his hitting streak to a team-best six games, while C Luke Roskam upped his hitting streak to five.

RHP Tanner Brown allowed nine runs over three and 1/3 innings, while RHP Nic Laio tossed two and 2/3 innings with one run allowed.

The series concludes on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 3:35 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

