Goldeyes Bounce Back to Beat Sioux Falls

May 27, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Every Winnipeg Goldeye (7-7) in the starting lineup either reached base safely or scored en route to an 11-6 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries (6-8) on Saturday night.

Down 1-0, the Goldeyes took the lead for good, scoring four runs in the third inning. With one out, and two on, shortstop Andy Armstrong delivered an RBI single to left which tied the game 1-1. Right fielder Max Murphy followed with an RBI single to left but Canaries left fielder Wyatt Ulrich charged the ball and it went past him and that allowed a second run to score on that play to make it 3-1 Winnipeg. Later in the inning, designated hitter Chris Burgess added an RBI single.

Winnipeg tallied with five more runs in the fourth inning. Back-to-back errors by Sioux Falls third baseman Darnell Sweeney and shortstop Jordan Barth aided the Goldeyes to the first run. Other run-producing plays in that frame were an RBI single by second baseman Brynn Martinez, an Armstrong double, and sacrifice flies by Murphy and first baseman Jacob Bockelie.

In the seventh inning, catcher Hidekel Gonzalez (5) homered to left field off the foul pole. He's homered in all five series this year and leads the team in that department.

Goldeyes starter Joey Matulovich despite having a 9-1 lead going to the fifth inning, did not get the win. He lasted four innings (plus), issued four hits, two runs (one earned). The right-hander walked four and struck out seven. The seven K's matched Tyler Jandron for most in one game by a Goldeye this season. RJ Martinez (2-0) was credited with the win. He allowed three runs (all earned) in 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.

Sioux Falls big hit was a two-run homer by Sweeney (2) in the seventh. He reached base safely five times. The Canaries stranded 15 runners, equalling the amount left by Sioux City last night for the most LOB in a game for 2023 in the American Association.

The losing pitcher was Colby Wyatt (1-2). He surrendered nine runs (five earned) in five innings with no strikeouts.

The Goldeyes wrap up their first homestand of the year tomorrow with a scheduled first pitch for 1:00 p.m. Right-hander Mitchell Walters (0-0) is the probable for Sioux Falls and left-hander Travis Seabrooke (1-1) for Winnipeg.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Winnipeg has clinched a winning homestand regardless of tomorrow's outcome.

The Goldeyes hit four Canaries. The four HBP matches Lincoln for the most by a pitching staff in one game this season in the AA.

Armstrong finished with three hits, that's his second three-hit game this year.

Third baseman Dayson Croes had two hits which puts his hitting streak at 11 games. He's 16-43 during the streak (.372).

Bockelie had two RBI's giving him a team-high 15, 11 on this homestand.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.