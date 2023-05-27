A Back and Forth Battle Favors Monarchs

Oconomowoc, Wis. - A see-saw battle at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park went in favor of the Kansas City Monarchs by a score of 6-5. Kansas City got on the board first with a run in the top of the 1st and two more single tallies in the 4th and 5th. The DockHounds were able to respond though, scoring two in the 3rd, one in the 4th and two more in the 5th to take a 5-3 lead that stood until the top of the 7th. A 2-RBI double by Dylan Rosa with two outs in the frame gave the Monarchs the lead back, which they would not relinquish.

Former Kansas City Royals phenom Brandon Finnegan started on the mound for the Monarchs tonight. The lefty gave up his most runs in a start so far this season, allowing 5 runs to cross the plate (4 earned), on 5 hits in 5 innings of work, walking 3 and striking out 7. The player of the game for KC, without a doubt, was relief pitcher Zach Matson. Matson followed Finnegan, coming out of the bullpen to start the 6th. The Monarchs reliever worked the next 4 innings to finish the ballgame, retiring all twelve DockHounds hitters he faced, while striking out four.

For Lake Country offensively, Marcus Chiu extended his hitting streak to 7 games tonight, with a 1B in the 4th. Chiu also drew a walk in the 2nd. Brian Rey notched his first hit in a DockHounds uniform with an RBI single in the 4th. Additionally for Lake Country, Aaron Simmons hit his first long-ball of the season, a two-run shot in the 5th which gave the DockHounds the lead in the middle innings.

The DockHounds will now turn their attention to tomorrow, as they look to even the series with the Monarchs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 tomorrow evening from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

