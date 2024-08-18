Monarchs Drop Rubber Game to Milwaukee

American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Isiah Gilliam of the Kansas City Monarchs

Isiah Gilliam of the Kansas City Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs came up short in a vital rubber game with the Milwaukee Milkmen. Milwaukee clinched a series victory with a 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon at Legends Field.

Willie Escala grooved a go-ahead automatic double in the eighth to give the Milkmen a crucial victory.

Monarchs starter Duncan Snider conceded two early runs in the first three frames. Milwaukee (42-45) third baseman Jose Sermo recorded a first inning fielder's choice. Erik Ostberg tripled in a run to make it 2-0 Milkmen.

Kansas City (41-44) went on to tie the game in the bottom of the third. Ross Adolph recorded an RBI groundout to make it 2-1 Milwaukee.

Isiah Gilliam punched a single off the glove of Sermo at third to score Hayden Jones to tie the game.

The teams both traded runs in the middle innings to make it 3-3. Gilliam equalized again with another RBI single in the sixth inning.

Gilliam finished 2-for-4 with the 2 RBI in the loss.

Escala finished 4-for-5 and provided the game-winning hit in the eighth. Escala corked an automatic double plating Abdiel Layer and Kyle Huckstorf to make it 5-3 Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs begin a massive five-game series against the Sioux City Explorers on Monday night from Louis & Clark Park in Iowa. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story

