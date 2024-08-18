Mullenbach, Grullon Lead DockHounds Like Batman and Robin

August 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Geneva, Ill. - Wire-to-wire for the second consecutive night, the Lake Country DockHounds took down the Kane County Cougars comfortably in front of 9,307 fans at Northwestern Medicine Field, 6-1.

Matt Mullenbach has done just about everything in his 71 appearances with the Lake Country DockHounds, the most in franchise history by 30 after Saturday night. The only thing he had never done for Lake Country is start, which changed with five spectacular innings on just 61 pitches in his 72 outing with the DockHounds.

"I made sure to throw strikes and let my defense do their thing," Mullenbach said. "I'll pitch in any role for this team."

Mullenbach allowed only three hits and one run while walking none to receive the win in his first start in nearly three years, his second as a professional and longest outing of his pro career.

Two runs were scored in the second inning and three more crossed in the fourth inning, the first three of which were off the bat of Deivy Grullon. His two-run single with two strikes and two outs in the second was enough for the DockHounds before singling home another in the fourth. He later added a double and sacrifice fly and is now up to 40 RBI for the year.

Chavez Young and Demetrius Sims singled home runs with two outs in the fourth to put Lake Country up 5-0 which allowed the bullpen to coast the rest of the way.

Braden Boisvert pitched his longest scoreless outing as a pro by firing two zeros. Jake Cantleberry and Mitchell Mueller combined for a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Alan Carter finished the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

A win for the DockHounds with Brett Conine taking the ball get Lake Country back .500 for the first time this season, but the DockHounds have never swept a team on the road. That can change Sunday, with first pitch being at 1:00 CT.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.