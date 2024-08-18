Explorers Score in Extra Frame to Blank Goldeyes

Andy Armstrong of the Winnipeg Goldeyes at bat

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes dropped their second straight game to the Sioux City Explorers (39-45) Saturday evening, falling 1-0 in an extra-innings heartbreaker at Blue Cross Park.

Explorers' starter Austin Drury carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the Goldeyes (48-36) just could not get anything going offensively against the Sioux City southpaw.

It was a pitchers' duel through and through, as neither team could muster anything notable until late in the game.

The Goldeyes had a fantastic chance to jump ahead in the eighth inning after getting both Dayson Croes and Nick Anderson into scoring position, but failed to cash in a run after a strikeout and a hard groundout ended the inning with both teams still scoreless.

It took until the top of the tenth inning for any runs to cross the plate, and it ended up being the Explorers who struck with the first and only run of the close ballgame.

With the extra-innings rule of placing a courtesy runner on second base to begin any innings past the ninth, Sioux City started the frame with shortstop Osvaldo Martínez at second.

After moving over on a Scott Ota single to right field, Martínez ended up scoring on a slap single to right field by Explorers' left fielder Zac Vooletich, making it 1-0.

The Goldeyes began the bottom half with Miles Simington as the courtesy runner but were unable to bring in the tying run as the Explorers cut down the threat.

Zach Willeman (W, 3-2) picked up the win in relief after throwing 2.2 innings of shutout baseball late in the game.

Drury spun a gem for the Explorers, exiting in the eighth inning after allowing just two hits and not allowing a run.

Goldeyes' starter Travis Seabrooke took a no-decision after a very strong start. The big lefty had a fantastic performance of his own, allowing just five hits while striking out six in 6.1 innings. He did not allow a run.

Thomas Ponticelli (L, 0-2) took the loss in relief, allowing the go-ahead run to score in the top of the tenth. All told, he went two innings and allowed a run on two hits.

Kyle Marman (S, 16) shut Winnipeg down in the bottom of the tenth, stranding the tying run on third to seal the victory for Sioux City.

This three-game series wraps up Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. as the Goldeyes look to avoid the sweep. Winnipeg will send Mitchell Lambson (0-0, 17.35 ERA) to the mound with Sioux City countering with veteran right-hander J.D. Scholten (4-2, 4.86 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

