Aldrete Goes Yard Twice In Series Finale Win

August 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Gary, IN - SS Carter Aldrete batted 4-for-5 with two home runs in Cleburne's 10-6 win over Gary SouthShore to earn the series sweep on Sunday evening at the Steel Yard.

Aldrete is now fully in the contention along with Hill Alexander and Korey Holland for the American Association's hitter of the week award with an average of .480, four multi-hit games, three home runs, and 10 RBI.

Aldrete's two homers were huge contributors to the Railroaders barrage of bombs in Sunday's win, tying a season high with five in one game. Alexander continued his incredible series with another shot and crucial homers from DH Brian O'Grady and 3B Bret Boswell overpowered the RailCats. O'Grady's 23rd of the year positions him tied for second in the Association along with Chicago Dogs' Jacob Teter and Narciso Crook.

In the six game sweep, Cleburne put up 55 runs off 58 hits on Gary. Not only did they find their groove offensively with the wins, but they also got the help in the standings to push their lead over second place Kane County to six full games.

The Lake Country DockHounds swept the Cougars in their quick three game series over the weekend which set up the Railroaders with a big lead heading into the home series against Kane County. With just a few wins during the upcoming series, Cleburne can further their chances at clinching the number one seed in the East Division.

Game one between the Railroaders and the Cougars will take place at La Moderna Field on Tuesday night at 7:06 p.m.

