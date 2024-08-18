Goldeyes Swept by Sioux City

Winnipeg Goldeyes' Mitchell Lambson in action

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes lost their third straight game Sunday afternoon, dropping the series finale to the Sioux City Explorers (40-45) in front of a crowd of 5,746 at Blue Cross Park.

It was a disappointing result for the home squad, as the Explorers completed the sweep of the Goldeyes (48-38) on the back of a timely home run and a string of solid relief performances.

After a scoreless first, Sioux City struck first in the second inning as a Cameron Cannon sacrifice fly to left field brought Nick Schumpert in to score to make it 1-0.

Mitchell Lambson - Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes

Winnipeg responded quickly, however, scoring a run in the bottom of the inning to tie things up. Goldeyes' second baseman Edwin Arroyo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing Roby Enríquez home to make it 1-1.

The Explorers jumped ahead again in the third thanks to a Justin Connell solo home run to left field. It was his fourth of the season and made it a 2-1 game.

It was another short-lived lead for Sioux City, as a Rob Emery single in the bottom of the third scored both Ramón Bramasco and Max Murphy to put the Goldeyes on top for the first time in the game 3-2. That single from Emery drew him back even with Murphy for the team lead in runs batted in with 64.

After two quiet middle innings, Winnipeg added another run in the sixth on a 394-foot solo blast from Goldeyes' center fielder Nick Anderson, making it 4-2.

The game flipped almost entirely after that run, as the Explorers took complete control in the seventh inning.

Connell struck again, this time with an RBI single to right to bring Jake Green around to score to cut the Goldeyes lead to 4-3.

Just one batter later, Sioux City first baseman John Nogowski smacked his second go-ahead home run of the series, a two-run shot to left that made it 5-4.

The Goldeyes brought the tying run to third in the seventh but were unable to get any further than that as the score held and the Explorers came out on top.

J.D. Scholten (W, 5-2) started for Sioux City and came out with the victory. He allowed three runs on six hits over six innings.

Ryder Yakel (L, 2-3) took the loss for Winnipeg, allowing the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning. In total, he allowed three runs on four hits in just two thirds of an inning.

Goldeyes starter Mitchell Lambson posted his first quality start of the season, throwing six innings while allowing two runs on four hits.

Sioux City closer Kyle Marman (S, 17) entered in the ninth inning and didn't allow a base runner as he recorded the save.

The Goldeyes now head on the road for a massive series against the rival Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota. Game one of the three-game set is slated for Tuesday, August 20 at 7:02 p.m.

Winnipeg is expected to send Zac Reininger (8-4, 3.94 ERA) to the mound in the opener, while Fargo-Moorhead will counter with righty Colten Davis (7-5, 4.08 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home for their final regular season homestand on Monday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. to open a three-game set against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

For information about Individual Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

