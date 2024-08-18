Cleburne Power Proves to be Too Much for RailCats

August 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The final game of the homestand was delayed for 26-minutes before the RailCats and the Railroaders could play their sixth and final game of the series. Cleburne had won all five games and was one win away from a six-game sweep on the road, Chris Erwin for the RailCats looked to prevent that as he faced Cleburne for the second time in the series.

For the second time of the series, the 'Cats were able to jump on Antonio Velez in the first inning. With runners on first and second, Marcos Gonzalez tripled in one run but a good relay would cut down Gio Diaz at the plate for the first out. Miguel Sierra drove in Gonzalez on a sacrifice fly to get the 'Cats a 2-0 lead.

The Railroaders tied the game up immediately after with Brian O'Grady crushing a two-run home run for 23rd home run on the year. In the bottom of the second, Olivier Basabe hit a slicing liner that was caught by Korey Holland in right, but after he slipped the 'Cats scored two runs for a two-RBI sacrifice fly. Gary led 4-2.

In the top of the fourth, Cleburne had their biggest inning being led by Carter Aldrete drilling a two-run home run, and later in the inning, Bret Boswell doubled it down with another two-run home run and the 'roaders had a four-run inning to hold a 6-4 lead.

LG Castillo would send a baseball a long way into right-center that would bring turn into his third triple of the year, Jose Contreras cut the lead in half with a groundout. The RailCats had two runners in scoring position but Gonzalez could capitalize to give Gary a lead.

Aldrete did it again in the fifth. He hit an opposite-field two run home run and moved the all-star to 17 home runs this season. Hill Alexander would make it five home runs in the seventh with the fifth two-run home run. The score was 10-5 Cleburne in the ninth.

The RailCats attempted to comeback late, Diaz dropped in a double as he had a 2-2 day with three walks, and Sierra got his second RBI of the game with a knock. With runners on first and second, Dylan Bice got a strikeout and get a groundout to finish the game and give Cleburne a 10-6 win.

The homestand ends with the 'Cats going 2-7 in the nine games, and their record falling to 28-58. Gary SouthShore has 10 road games in 10 days starting tomorrow in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin with four games against the Lake County DockHounds. The opening matchup is set to start at 6:35. The games will be broadcasted on MIXLR, WE.FM 95.9. and AABaseball.TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.