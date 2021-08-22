Monarchs Add Former Lee's Summit West Grad

August 22, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Monarchs inked another former Major Leaguer and local arm on Sunday afternoon, as the club added LHP Matt Hall, who played high school ball at Lee's Summit West High School. Hall, 28, pitched in 25 MLB games and made one start for the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox. The lefty logged an 11.48 ERA in 40 innings with 41 strikeouts. The Tigers drafted Hall in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of Missouri State.

"Very excited to have Matt a part of our team," manager Joe Calfapietra said. "His ability and experience at the highest level will bring a lot to our ball club."

Hall last pitched for Triple-A Worcester in Boston's organization. He was 2-2 with a 7.36 ERA in 28 games. The left-hander also notched a save.

In a corresponding move, the Monarchs placed one of its most stable rotation arms, RHP Nick Travieso, on the inactive list. The right-hander left his start early on Friday night after just three innings. Travieso currently leads the team in starts (17) and ERA (5.92).

The Monarchs finish their homestand this afternoon when they look to sweep Milwaukee in the series finale. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m with the gates opening at 12:00 p.m.. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pregame beginning at 12:30 p.m. The game will also stream online at aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.