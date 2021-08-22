Goldeyes Add Former Angels Farmhand

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Tyler Smith on Saturday.

Smith made 24 relief appearances earlier this season for the High-A West's Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels). The Trafford, Pennsylvania native was 1-1 with a 5.45 ERA, striking out 38 batters in 33.0 innings pitched. Prior to this season, Smith last pitched in 2019 for two Angels' affiliates. The 25-year-old was a combined 7-5 with seven saves and a 4.45 ERA in 36 relief appearances for the High-A California League's Inland Empire 66ers and the Low-A Midwest League's Burlington Bees.

Smith was drafted by the Angels in the eighth round in 2018 out of Canisius College in Buffalo, New York. The 6-foot, 230-pound right-hander had a combined 2.50 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 147.1 collegiate innings at Canisius from 2015-18. In three seasons of professional baseball, Smith is 10-7 with eight saves and a 4.61 ERA in 77 games, all of them in relief. Smith has averaged 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a professional, and made his Goldeyes' debut with a scoreless inning in game one of Saturday's double header against Kane County.

The Goldeyes also placed right-handed pitcher Nate Antone on the Inactive List, retroactive to August 12th.

The Goldeyes play a double header against the Kane County Cougars on Sunday beginning at 11:05 a.m.

