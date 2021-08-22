Canaries Look to Win Series Sunday in Lincoln

LINCOLN - Trey Michalczewski went deep, but the Sioux Falls Canaries fell just short in the second game of their three-game series at Haymarket Park Saturday. The Birds dropped the contest 3-1 and will look for the series win Sunday at 1:35.

Angel Ventura (7-7) was solid as the Sioux Falls starter. He went six innings, allowing six hits and two runs (two earned). He struck out three and walked two. Starter Kyle Kinman (8-3) earned the win for the Saltdogs after going five shutout innings. He struck out six. James Pugliese earned his 24th save of the year with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Michalczewski went deep in the seventh vs. Lincoln relief man Jesse Stallings. The homer was the 11th of the year for the corner infielder, and it cut the Lincoln lead to 2-1 late. The Canaries left nine on-base. Grady Wood carded a scoreless seventh in relief.

Mike Hart finished with two hits. He also drew his 20th hit-by-pitch of the season and now stands just two away from the all-time American Association single-season record (22), which was set by Matt Kahaulelio of the Wichita Wingnuts in 2013.

LHP Ty Culbreth (7-7, 5.87 ERA) is expected to start the Sunday rubber match for the Canaries vs. RHP Garrett Delano (1-0, 1.42 ERA) for Lincoln. First pitch is slated for 1:35 pm CT.

A live broadcast of all away games will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV.

