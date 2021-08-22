Hectic Game in Gary Results in Dogs' Sixth Consecutive Series Win

Gary, Ind. - Saturday's showdown at the U.S. Steel Yard represented a veritable roller coaster of a game.

With the score 2-0 RailCats, Dogs manager Butch Hobson was forced to warm the bullpen early after the third inning, when starter John Baker exited. Baker allowed two runs off three hits and had two strikeouts with no walks before leaving the game.

The Dogs responded against Gary starter Trevor Lubking with a walk-filled four-run inning in the fourth, resulting in the end of Lubking's night. The Dogs' 4-2 lead felt comfortable until two costly fielding errors allowed the RailCats to tie the game later that same inning.

Later in the fifth, K.C. Hobson didn't waste any time in leading off the inning. The Dogs first baseman crushed his 20th home run of the season off of Gary reliever Nick Garcia. But the Railcats responded again, this time with two triples, which resulted in another two-run inning.

In the sixths inning, Shane Barringer came into the game and put a stop to Gary's rallies, delivering two scoreless frames. His one hit, one walk and three strikeouts would eventually earn the rookie the win. Later in the seventh, following a Ryan Lidge walk, T.J. Bennett scored Anfernee Grier on an RBI single to tie the game at six.

The Dogs then sparked a two-run inning of their own with go-ahead runs in the eighth. Danny Mars led the charge by drawing a walk. Hobson followed with a single, then Grier and Bennett each hit RBI singles to give the Dogs the 8-6 lead.

Finally in the 9th, closer Cam Booser shut the door on Gary with three strikeouts. The win resulted in Chicago's sixth straight series victory and gives the Dogs a two-game cushion in the standings against secoond-place Milwaukee.

