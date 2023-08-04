Miscues Costly as Ports Drop Third Straight

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide capitalized on three Ports errors and Stockton's struggles at the plate continued as the Ports dropped their third straight with a 5-1 loss on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

With no score in the bottom of the second inning, the Rawhide (37-63) made the Ports pay for a trio of errors in the frame. With two outs and nobody on, Jose Fernandez reached on a throwing error by Ports third baseman Elvis Rijo and advanced to second base when Dereck Salom made an errant throw to first base on a ground ball off the bat of Riquelman Cabral to put runners on first and second. After a walk to nine-hitter Danyer Sanabria, Anderdson Rojas lined a single to right field off Ports starter Luis Morales to score two runs, and Sanabria scored all the way from first base when Bolte mishandled the ball in right field to make it 3-0 Visalia. Cristofer Torin then lined a single to left field to score Rojas from second to extend the Rawhide lead to 4-0.

The Rawhide added a run in the fourth inning. With Cabral at first base after a leadoff single, Sanabria hit a comebacker that glanced off the glove of Stockton reliever Carlos Guarate and trickled into shallow right center field allowing Cabral to score from first base making it 5-0.

The Ports (36-64) got on the board in the top of the fifth. Pedro Pineda singled to right field with one out and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. After stealing third base with two outs, Pineda scored when Robert Puason singled to right center to cut the Visalia lead to 5-1.

Stockton, however, had just one hit the rest of the way, a one-out single by Carlos Franco, as Rawhide relievers Josh Swales and Caswell Smith combined to for three innings of scoreless relief to end the ballgame.

Visalia starter Wyatt Wendell (3-8) got the win allowing just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts over six innings. Morales (0-1) took the loss for Stockton surrendering four unearned runs over 1.2 innings with three strikeouts.

With just two runs over their last three games, the Ports will look to ignite their offense and snap a three-game skid in game five against the Rawhide on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

