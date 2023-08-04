Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Rancho Cucamonga

The Grizzlies and Quakes continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Quakes RHP Christian Romero are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Tonight's Promotions:

8/4 (Friday, August 4th) - Teachers Night Out, Presented by ABC30 and Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by EECU!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented By EECU

Promotion: Teachers Night Out, Presented by ABC30 - Teachers Get $10 Field Box Tickets!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

GRIZZ ARE HOT: The Fresno Grizzlies (61-38, 25-8) stymied the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (54-45, 15-18) 4-2 Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to a Minor League-best 25-8 in the second half, 28-9 in their last 37 games and 38-12 in their last 50 contests. The Grizzlies moved to 32-4 when allowing three runs or fewer, 40-7 when scoring first and 10-5 in two-run games (6-2 at home). Fresno is now 24-12 against the California League South Division (16-5 at home) and have won three straight contests to open August.

TIME TO SHAKE THE QUAKES: The Fresno Grizzlies and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the last of two 2023 regular season series between the clubs and the first meeting in Fresno. The Quakes started playing in Rancho Cucamonga in 1993 after relocating from San Bernardino. The team moved into the "Epicenter" on April 1, 1993. The Quakes played their first game at the stadium on April 8 against the High Desert Mavericks, winning 7-3. The Quakes continued to play their home games at the stadium, now renamed LoanMart Field. After being an affiliate of the San Diego Padres for the first eight years in Rancho Cucamonga, the team swapped affiliations with the Lake Elsinore Storm, beginning in the 2001 season. For the next 10 seasons, the Quakes were affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels. After that season, the Quakes once again changed affiliations, joining the Dodgers' system. They have been associated with the Dodgers since 2011, where many Dodgers stars go for rehab assignments.

STAINE STYMIES IN START: Grizzlies righty Connor Staine (8-4) earned the win Thursday night after five scoreless innings of work. Staine permitted a pair of hits and one hit-by-pitch while tying his career-high with seven strikeouts. He allowed both of his hits in the fourth with one out. Staine has now received a winning decision in five straight starts and six of his last seven outings. Over the three games of the series, Fresno starting pitchers have tossed 16 shutout frames, giving up six hits and four walks while fanning 27. Overall, Fresno pitching has punched out a combined 44 batters in the current series.

ALBRIGHT, ALBRIGHT, ALBRIGHT...: Grizzlies lefty Mason Albright (10-4, win) was magnificent in his Rockies and Grizzlies debut Wednesday evening versus Rancho Cucamonga. After being traded from the Angels last Sunday, Albright left a great first impression on Growlifornia. Albright tossed five scoreless innings, allowing a pair of hits and walks while fanning nine. He struck out the side in the first and did not permit his first hit until one out in the fifth. Albright is now tied for first with 10 wins on the California League leaderboard.

PROSECKY IS PUZZLING: Grizzlies southpaw Michael Prosecky (9-5) earned the win Tuesday night versus Rancho Cucamonga after tying his career-high with six scoreless innings. Prosecky allowed two hits and a pair of walks while fanning a professional-best 11. His 11 strikeouts were the most by a Grizzlies pitcher this season. Prosecky is now 4-0 over his last four starts with a 0.42 ERA. In six outings against the California League South Division, he is 4-1 with a 0.80 ERA. Prosecky has tossed 11 shutout frames against Rancho Cucamonga this year (2 starts; 6 H, 4 BB, 16 K).

FRANZEN GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen. The 22-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

BIG CROWDS FOR GRIZZLIES STARTERS: This season, Grizzlies starting pitchers have enjoyed big crowds in their outings. LHP Caleb Franzen (15 starts, 61,429), RHP Jordy Vargas (13 starts, 58,383) and RHP Connor Staine (16 starts, 53,373) rank 1-2-3 in the California League in highest total attendance during their starts. Vargas (13 starts, 4,491) and Franzen (15 starts, 4,095) rank 2-3 in highest average attendance, all behind former Grizzlies starter Joe Musgrove (1 start, 5,738). Musgrove made one rehab start with Lake Elsinore. (Credit to Cory Schwartz from Major League Baseball).

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 20 saves this season, putting him in a tie for fifth all-time (Marc Kroon, 2011) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos are Jeff Darwin (1998) and Manny Aybar (2002), who are tied for third with 24 saves.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 29 games this season, spanning 35 innings. In that stretch, he has issued three walks while striking out 48. Skipper has gone 15 straight outings (16.2 frames) without recording a walk (June 7 vs. Lake Elsinore).

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen nine bases this season, one in nine different games. Fresno is 9-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all nine games ending within four runs. Four of those nine games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (200 runs of 566 total runs).

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 48 of the Grizzlies 99 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (48%). Fresno is 20-13 (15-6 at home) in one-run games and 10-5 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 30-18 in those games with a 21-8 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 20-7 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-2 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 21 minutes).

SERIOUS ABOUT SERIES: The Grizzlies have not lost a series since May 29-June 4 at San Jose. Fresno has won seven series and tied one series in that stretch (eight series overall).

BACK-TO-BACK LOSSES: The Grizzlies have not lost back-to-back games since May 29-June 2 at San Jose, spanning 50 games. They lost four in a row from May 29-June 2 and have went 38-12 since.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (8-7), Red (25-12), Black & Gold (5-6), Gray (14-9), Fresno Tacos (1-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (4-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

AUGUST 5, 2023 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Jared Karros (2-2, 3.93) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (4-1, 3.89)

AUGUST 6, 2023 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 5:05 PM PT

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Chris Campos (5-5, 5.91) vs. Fresno RHP Jake Madden (2-6, 5.46; Fresno Debut)

AUGUST 8, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (9-5, 3.06) vs. San Jose TBD

AUGUST 9, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 1:00 PM PT

Fresno LHP Mason Albright (10-4, 3.40; 1-0, 0.00) vs. San Jose RHP Mauricio Estrella (0-1, 5.40)

Transactions:

8/1: RHP Jake Madden: Assigned to Fresno following trade with LAA

8/1: LHP Mason Albright: Assigned to Fresno following trade with LAA

8/1: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/25: INF Jamari Baylor: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/25: INF Luis Mendez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/25: RHP Robinson Hernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

Upcoming Promotions:

8/5 (Saturday, August 5th) - Back to School Night, Presented be CalViva Health and Karate Night, Presented by Guido's Martial Arts!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: Back to School Night, Presented by CalViva Health! Back to School Drive and Festival During Day- $10 Field Box Tickets for Students!

Promotion: Karate Night, Presented by Guido's Martial Arts! - Wear all your Karate and Mixed Martial Arts Gear!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/6 (Sunday, August 6th) - Video Games Night, Presented by Dave and Busters, Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Video Game Night, Presented by Dave and Busters! Special Character Appearances by Your Favorite Video Game Plumber!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

