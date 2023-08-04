Ports Baffled By Perdomo, Shut Out 7-0

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide capitalized on two errors to score five unearned runs in the fourth inning and the Ports managed just five hits as Stockton was shut out for the third time in 2023 in a 7-0 loss on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Rawhide (36-63) jumped ahead in the top of the second inning. With runners on first and second and one out, Jose Fernandez grounded a single to right field to score Gavin Conticello from second base to make it 1-0 Visalia.

Visalia struck for five unearned runs to extend their lead in the fourth inning. With Conticello on first base and one out, Johan Benitez hit a bouncing ball near the bag at second that was mishandled by Myles Naylor for an error to put runners on first and second. After Robert Puason threw Conticello out at home plate on a single to left field by Fernandez, the Rawhide made it 2-0 when Danyer Sanabria reached on an error by Ports first baseman Yeniel Laboy that allowed Benitez to score from third. Visalia nine-hitter Sergio Gutierrez then drew a walk to load the bases and Anderdson Rojas followed with a single up the middle to score two runs to make it 4-0. The Stockton deficit grew to 6-0 when Jack Hurley lined a double down the left field line to drive in two more runs.

The Rawhide added another in the seventh on a single by Benitez to take a 7-0 lead.

The Ports (36-63), meanwhile, struggled offensively for the second straight night. Stockton had just five hits against the Rawhide pitching staff and tied a season-high with 19 strikeouts.

Visalia starter Yoscar Perdomo (3-2) got the win with six shutout innings allowing just five hits and striking out a season-high 14 batters. Ports' starter Luis Carrasco (3-5) took the loss allowing six runs, although just one earned, on five hits over 4.2 innings.

After dropping their last two games, the Ports will look to even the series against the Rawhide in game four of the series on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark with first pitch at 7:00 pm.

