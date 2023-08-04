Quakes Drop Third Straight to Grizzlies

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies handed the Quakes their third straight loss on Thursday night, as Rancho's late rally fell short in a 4-2 defeat at Chukchansi Park.

The trend of scoreless Fresno starting pitching continued, as Grizzlies' starter Connor Staine (8-4) tossed five scoreless innings and tied a career-high with seven punch-outs in the win.

The Grizzlies broke a scoreless tie and eventually chased Rancho starter Roque Gutierrez (0-2) in the fourth, scoring twice for a 2-0 lead.

Rancho reliever Kelvin Bautista walked a pair of two-out hitters in the sixth, then gave up a two-run single to EJ Andrews, as the Grizzlies upped the lead to 4-0.

Rancho finally got on the board in the eighth against Grizzlies' reliever Davis Palermo, as Thayron Liranzo (17) and Jesus Galiz (5) hit back-to-back solo home runs, making it 4-2.

In the ninth, Rancho got consecutive two-out hits from Jose Izarra and Josue De Paula, respectively. Grizzlies' closer Zach Agnos struck out Jake Gelof though, his third punch-out of the inning, earning his league-best 20th save.

Gelof, the Dodgers' second-round pick from the 2023 draft, finished 1-for-5 with a single in his Rancho debut.

On Friday, the Quakes will send Christian Romero (5-0) to the hill against Fresno's Caleb Franzen (3-3) at 7:05pm.

