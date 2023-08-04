Grizzlies Drop Quakes, 4-2

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (61-38, 25-8) stymied the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (54-45, 15-18) 4-2 Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to a Minor League-best 25-8 in the second half, 28-9 in their last 37 games and 38-12 in their last 50 contests. The Grizzlies moved to 32-4 when allowing three runs or fewer, 40-7 when scoring first and 10-5 in two-run games (6-2 at home). Fresno is now 24-12 against the California League South Division (16-5 at home) and have won three straight contests to open August.

Grizzlies' righty Connor Staine (8-4) earned the win after five scoreless innings of work. Staine permitted a pair of hits and one hit-by-pitch while tying his career-high with seven strikeouts. He allowed both of his hits in the fourth with one out. Staine has now received a winning decision in five straight starts and six of his last seven outings. Over the three games of the series, Fresno starting pitchers have tossed 16 shutout frames, giving up six hits and four walks while fanning 27. Both Wuardo Fernandez (hold, 1) and Robinson Hernandez relished clean innings of relief with the latter punching out a pair of batters. Zach Agnos (2 H, 3 K) secured his Minor League-leading 20th save of the season, knotting him for fifth all-time in Grizzlies single-season saves (Marc Kroon, 2011). Up next for Agnos are Jeff Darwin (1998) and Manny Aybar (2002), who are tied for third with 24 saves. Overall, Fresno pitching has punched out a combined 44 batters in the current series.

The Grizzlies offense tallied seven hits with two runs scoring in the fourth and sixth innings. Every batter in the Fresno lineup reached base safely with six starters recording a hit. Jesus Bugarin opened the fourth with a single and waltzed to third on a Skyler Messinger double. Andy Perez followed the two-bagger with a single to right, netting Bugarin. Messinger raced home after a fielder's choice by Luis Mendez. In the sixth, EJ Andrews Jr. roped a two-out, two-RBI single to right, the biggest hit of the game. Jean Perez yielded a double at the bottom of the lineup.

For the third straight evening, the Quakes offense scored late. Rancho Cucamonga plated both runs in the eighth, their second consecutive contest doing so. Thayron Liranzo hammered a solo shot over the batter's eye in center field, his 17th clout of the year. Jesus Galiz went back-to-back with Liranzo, a homer off the batter's eye in center. It was his fifth longball of the season. Quakes' righty Roque Gutierrez (0-2) took the loss after three and one-third frames of work. The Rancho Cucamonga bullpen chucked four and two-thirds innings of one hit and two-run ball. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Connor Staine (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K; Win)

- RF EJ Andrews Jr. (1-3, 2 RBI)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (2-4, R)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 1B Thayron Liranzo (2-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- C Jesus Galiz (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- Quakes bullpen (4.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K)

The Grizzlies wore their Tacos jerseys for the 3rd time this season. It was their first win in the Tacos uniforms in 2023.

This season, 48 of the Grizzlies 99 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (48%). Fresno is 20-13 (15-6 at home) in one-run games and 10-5 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 30-18 in those games with a 21-8 record at home.

The Grizzlies are 20-7 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-2 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 21 minutes).

