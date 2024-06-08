Miscues Cost Isotopes in 6-2 Loss to River Cats

Sacramento, CA - The Isotopes have experienced a case of déjà vu during this series, and Friday night was no different. Albuquerque took an early lead and received strong starting pitching, this time by Noah Davis, who spun five scoreless innings of two-hit ball. However, mistakes once again proved to be the Isotopes undoing, as Sacramento pulled away late for a 6-2 triumph at Sutter Health Park.

The River Cats took the lead in the seventh on a wild pitch before plating an insurance tally on a dropped pop-up by first baseman Grant Lavigne in the ensuing frame. Jakson Reetz then delivered the dagger, a two-run double, making it a four-run edge for Sacramento.

Topes Scope: - Nolan Jones played all nine innings in left field, going 1-for-4 with an RBI single and two strikeouts. Jones also came up with a full-extension diving catch, robbing Ismael Munguia of extra bases to end the fifth.

- Albuquerque was limited to two or fewer runs for the fifth consecutive game, the first time that has occurred since a stretch of six-straight from May 29-June 4, 2021 against Sugar Land and Las Vegas. Overall, the club has plated two or fewer tallies on 17 occassions this season, and nine in the last 13 contests dating back to May 24 at Salt Lake.

- The Isotopes recorded only one extra-base hit, the 10th time they have been held to zero or one in 2024. They have six total over the first four games in Sacramento.

- Albuquerque has been held to five hits in three consecutive contests. Their 15 knocks over a three-game span marks the fewest since Aug. 27-30, 2023 at Oklahoma City and Sacramento (also 15).

- This marks the fourth time Albuquerque has dropped at least five-straight games in 2024 (last: May 26-31, five).

- Tonight's River Cats victory clinched a series triumph over the Isotopes. Albuquerque has dropped 12 of their last 20 sets in Sacramento, dating back to May 2007.

- Davis became the second Albuquerque hurler to complete at least 5.0 innings with no runs allowed this year. Tyler Danish blanked Round Rock over 5.2 frames on May 1 at Isotopes Park. Additionally, Davis is tied for the fewest hits relented (two) in a minimum of five innings (also: Karl Kauffmann, March 30 vs. El Paso).

- Tonight was the ninth time Davis has pitched at least 5.0 frames without surrendering a run in his professional career. Four have occurred with Albuquerque in the last 10 months (also: Aug. 13 at Round Rock (5.2), Aug. 19 vs. El Paso (5.1) and Aug. 31 at Sacramento (5.0). Davis has now pitched 10.0 innings at Sutter Health Park with a total of four hits and no tallies permitted.

- Sacramento's Carson Whisenhunt became the 17th opposing pitcher to work at least five innings with two or fewer runs allowed this season and third of this series. Tommy Romero (5.0 IP, 0 ER) and Kai-Wei Teng (5.0, 2 IP) have also accomplished the feat against Albuquerque.

- Sam Hilliard snapped a 17 at-bat hitless streak with an RBI double in the first inning. He is 4-for-42 over his last 10 contests, seeing his average drop from.324 to.281 during the timeframe.

- Aaron Schunk was 2-for-3, his 17th multi-hit game of the season, and fifth in his last 10 contests. Tonight, Schunk was hit by a pitch for just the third time in 743 plate appearances with Albuquerque over the last two years.

- Coco Montes failed to record a hit for the fourth time in his last nine games. However, he has also produced a pair of multi-hit efforts during the span.

- Trevor Boone drew a walk, and has reached base safely in all 13 contests in which he has received at least one plate appearance at Triple-A in 2024. Boone's slash line for the season is.217/.308/.304, and has only been on base multiple times in three of the games.

- The Isotopes hit into three double plays for the fourth time this year (also: April 3 at OKC, April 5 at OKC, May 8 at ELP). All came in the first four innings, including a popped up bunt where Schunk was doubled off second base.

- Lavigne committed his 14th error of the season (all at first base), which is worst among all Triple-A players. Hilliard also overran a ball in center field, meaning tonight was Albuquerque's 19th contest with multiple miscues (last: May 26 at Salt Lake).

- Pedro Lopez was ejected by home plate umpire Jen Pawol in the seventh inning after arguing a check swing call. It was the third time Lopez has been tossed as Isotopes skipper, and second in a game against the River Cats.

On Deck: Right-handed pitchers Karl Kauffmann and Mason Black are scheduled to start for Albuquerque and Sacramento tomorrow, respectively. First pitch from Sutter Health Park is slated for 7:37 pm MT.

