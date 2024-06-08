Oklahoma City Powers Its Way To 5-3 Win Over Round Rock

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (31-29) fell to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (35-26), 5-3 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Friday night. The series is now tied at two games apiece.

Round Rock starter RHP Owen White (1-3, 5.04) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings. Oklahoma City reliever RHP Kevin Gowdy (1-2, 3.86) earned the win after two no-hit innings where he struck out three. RHP Michael Flynn earned his second save of the season for Oklahoma City, recording a perfect ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Oklahoma City opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run by 1B Andre Lipcius to take a 1-0 lead.

Round Rock answered in the ensuing half inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by 3B Jantzen Witte, scoring RF Sandro Fabian to knot the game at one.

A solo home run by C Hunter Feduccia gave the Baseball Club the lead right back, 2-1, in the bottom of the third.

In the fourth inning, Oklahoma City increased its advantage to 4-1. A passed ball with the bases loaded allowed DH Kody Hoese to score, before a bases loaded walk by RF Drew Avans plated SS Trey Sweeney.

Express C Andrew Knapp drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fifth inning to score Witte and cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Baseball Club took a 5-2 lead on their third solo home run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning as 2B Chris Owings launched one over the fence.

Fabian brought the E-Train back to within two in the seventh inning after his RBI single scored LF Dustin Harris, but the 5-3 score held final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express RF Sandro Fabian recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Round Rock's bullpen combined for 4.2 innings of one run baseball. RHP Cole Winn threw a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City meet for game five of the six-game set on Saturday night. Express RHP Peter Solomon (0-2, 6.00) is set to take the mound up against Baseball Club LHP Alec Gamboa (0-1, 2.45). First pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

