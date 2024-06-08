Aviators Host Salt Lake Bees in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, June 11-16

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, June 11 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The sixth homestand will consist of six games from Tuesday-Sunday, June 11-16 and all games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the matinee contest on Sunday, June 16 at 12:05 p.m.

The game on Sunday, June 16 will be broadcast on The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2 and on Cox cable channel 125.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are currently on a Texas six-game road trip against the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The series will conclude on Sunday, June 9.

The 2024 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with one exception, July 1 vs. Oklahoma City) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

The Aviators are in their 41st season (42nd calendar season) in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (120 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, June 11: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, June 12: Pride Night & Bark on the Berm

Thursday, June 13: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, June 14: Fireworks Night

Saturday, June 15: Military Night & *Aviators Youth Glove Night, presented by Hyundai

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

Pacific Coast League Standings (as of June 8)

W-L, Pct., GB

Sugar Land, 39-22,.639, - -

Sacramento, 38-23,.623, 1.0

Oklahoma City, 35-26,.574, 4.0

Tacoma, 33-28,.541, 6.0

Aviators, 32-29,.525, 7.0

NOTE: The Triple-A season will be split in two halves, with the first half ending on June 23 (75 games). The first-half winners (PCL and International League) will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three League Championship Series against the second-half winner from September 24-26. The Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, are in first place in the IL with a Triple-A best 42-17 (.712) record.

The Triple-A National Championship Game, which will follow the best-of-three LCS of the two leagues, will crown an overall winner of the highest level of the Minor Leagues. The winners of the IL and PCL will meet in a single-game format on Saturday, September 28 at Las Vegas Ballpark (Time, TBA).

2024 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 32 dates, Las Vegas total is 202,075 for an average of 6,315 with two sellouts. The season-high crowd was 9,742 (sellout) vs. Reno on opening night (March 29). The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,306,657. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 40 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-24).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over five seasons (2019, 2021-24) is 2,305,646 which includes 83 sellouts.

2024 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (June 16, September 22) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (June 30, July 21, August 4, August 18, September 8) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $38.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $30.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $26.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $19.00 + Fees

4Topps Corner: $55.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $55.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $14.00 + Fees

Club Seats: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

Salt Lake's roster features left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett. He resides in Las Vegas and graduated from Findlay Prep High School in 2011. He attended Sierra Vista High School as a freshman and sophomore. He was selected by Cincinnati in the 22nd round of the '11 draft. Garrett has played in seven Major League seasons with Cincinnati (2017-21) and Kansas City (2022-23). He has appeared in 322 career games and has posted a 13-19 record and has struck out 376 batters in 325.1 innings pitched.

Garrett has appeared in 12 games (started one) for Salt Lake this season (2-1/6.43 ERA/14.0 IP/15 H/15 SO).

When drafted in 2011 by the Reds, he chose to concurrently pursue a college basketball career at St. John's University. He appeared in 55 games over two seasons (2011-13) and the contract with Cincinnati allowed him to play basketball. He then began his professional career in 2012 with rookie-level Arizona League Reds and transferred to Cal State Northridge in 2013.

Andy Hawkins is a member of the Bees coaching staff (assistant pitching). He was drafted in the first round (fifth overall) by San Diego in the 1978 draft. He is a member of the 1983 inaugural Triple-A Las Vegas Stars team of the PCL. He appeared in 14 games (four complete games) for the Stars and posted a 6-4 record and struck out 50 batters in 85.1 innings pitched.

He played 10 seasons in the Major Leagues with San Diego (1982-88), New York Yankees (1989-91) and Oakland (1991). He appeared in 280 career games (started 249) and posted an 84-91 record with a 4.22 ERA. He struck out 706 batters in 1,558.1 innings pitched. Hawkins was the winning pitcher (game two) in San Diego's lone World Series victory in franchise history against Detroit (1984). He also tossed an eight-inning no-hitter as a member of the Yankees in a 4-0 loss against the Chicago White Sox on July 1, 1990.

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™): Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™): The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for six seasons (2017-19, 2021-23). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark on a Pacific Northwest six-game road against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The series will run from Tuesday-Sunday, June 18-23.

Aviators on Radio in 2024: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 24th season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 37th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 12-time recipient (13 overall and 7 seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2023, Langer completed his 12th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. Is in his fifth season with the Aviators, and his fourth in the broadcast booth. He returned to his birthplace of Las Vegas in 2020 after spending two years with the Bradenton Marauders, Single-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations director. In 2017, he spent one season with the Birmingham Barons, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, as a media relations manager and pre/post-game host. He also broadcast selected UNLV Runnin' Rebel basketball, UNLV football and UNLV baseball games on SSSEN.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com and Bally Live.

2024 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

