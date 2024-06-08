Tacoma Wins Behind Strong Pitching

June 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (33-28) got back in the win column, defeating the Reno Aces (29-32) by a score of 9-2, Friday at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma jumped on Jamison Hill in his Triple-A debut, scoring two runs in the first inning and one in the second. The scoring started with a sacrifice fly from Luis Urias followed by a solo home run from Tyler Locklear.

The deep fly for Locklear was the first Triple-A home run of his career. A third run scored in the second on an error to make it 3-0, where it stayed until the fourth, when the Rainiers padded their lead with a two-run home run from Jason Vosler.

They added two more in the fifth on an RBI single from Samad Taylor and a sacrifice fly from Leo Rivas. Emerson Hancock kept Reno's offense off the board, delivering six scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed just four hits while striking out five, throwing 52 of his 85 pitches for strikes.

Reno got on the board with two runs in the seventh on RBI doubles from Tristin English and Sergio Alcantara, but Tacoma answered with two of their own. They scored on a single from Taylor and a bases loaded walk from Jonatan Clase to bring their lead to 9-2.

That is where it would stay, as Matt Bowman and Jordan Holloway each threw perfect innings, striking out a pair to give the Rainiers their third win of the series.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jason Vosler went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, a home runs and two runs batted in tonight. He is now hitting.287 on the year and leads Tacoma with 20 multi-hit games. The 4-9 hitters collected all nine hits for the Rainiers tonight, as the top three in the lineup went 0-for-10 with two runs scored, two runs batted in, four walks and two strikeouts.

Tacoma and Reno will play game five of their series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

