Oklahoma City Survives For 10-9 Win Over Round Rock

June 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Oklahoma City Baseball Club (36-26) survived a close 10-9 victory over the Round Rock Express (31-30) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Saturday night. The series has now shifted in Oklahoma City's favor, three games to two.

Round Rock starter RHP Peter Solomon (0-3, 9.15) was given the loss, allowing nine runs on eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts over 2.2 innings. Oklahoma City reliever LHP Matt Gage (1-1, 2.92) earned the win after one perfect inning of work with one strikeout. RHP Michael Peterson earned his fourth save of the season for Oklahoma City.

Along the Train Tracks:

Oklahoma City opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by 1B Andre Lipcius that scored CF James Outman to take a 1-0 lead.

The Baseball Club would add three runs in the second inning to increase their advantage to 4-0. A sacrifice fly by Outman plated C Hunter Feduccia to start the scoring in the frame. Lipcius then doubled home 2B Jonathan Araúz before RF Ryan Ward brought Lipcius around to score.

The top of the third saw Round Rock plate its first run on an RBI single by CF Dustin Harris that scored RF Trevor Hauver.

In the bottom of the third inning, Oklahoma City took over the game, scoring six runs in the frame and increasing its lead to 10-1. A bases-loaded walk by Outman, a grand slam by Lipscius and a run scored by Ward on an error accounted for the burst of runs.

A pair of long balls brought three runs across the plate for Round Rock in the top of the fourth inning. 3B Jantzen Witte hit a solo shot into the bullpen before SS Jose Barrero launched a two-run bomb to left field, scoring DH Matt Whatley and making it a 10-4 game.

Round Rock plated five runs in the sixth inning to cut the Oklahoma City lead to 10-9. Whatley drove in 1B Blaine Crim with a single up the middle. Barrero hit a towering blast to left field for his second two-run homer of the game before C Andrew Knapp singled home 2B Jonathan Ornelas.

Despite the comeback attempt by Round Rock, Oklahoma City held serve for the final three innings, taking the contest 10-9.

E-Train Excerpts:

Eight of the nine E-Train starters posted at least one hit in the contest.

Round Rock SS Jose Barrero launched a pair of two-run home runs in the game, going 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored. This was his first multi-homer game since August 23, 2023, when he was a member of Cincinnati's Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats.

In addition to Barrero, Express CF Dustin Harris turned in a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City meet for the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Both teams' starting pitchers have yet to be announced. First pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT.

