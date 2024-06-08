OKC Edges Express in 10-9 win

Andre Lipcius finished with four hits and six RBI as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club jumped out to a 10-1 lead early then held off the Round Rock Express in a 10-9 win Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. James Outman led off with a triple for OKC and scored on a RBI single by Lipcius for a 1-0 lead. Oklahoma City (36-26) then scored three runs in the second inning, including a sacrifice fly by Outman, RBI double by Lipcius and RBI single by Ryan Ward to take a 4-0 lead. Round Rock (31-30) scored a run in the third inning on a RBI single before OKC answered with six runs in the bottom of the third inning, including a bases-loaded walk followed by a grand slam by Lipcius before another run scored on a Round Rock fielding error, to build a 10-1 OKC lead. Round Rock then scored eight straight runs to cut OKC's lead to one run, scoring three runs in the fourth inning and five more runs in the sixth inning. José Barrero hit two home runs, in the fourth and sixth innings, and finished with four RBI for the Express.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City improved its record to 36-26 overall as the team is now a season-best 10 games above.500...OKC also took a 3-2 lead in the series against the Express.

-Andre Lipcius went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a grand slam, six RBI and scored two runs as he collected a hit in each of his first four at-bats of the night. His six RBI tied his career-high mark last accomplished Aug. 22, 2023, with Triple-A Toledo at Louisville and tied for the most RBI in a single game for an OKC player this season, matching Hunter Feduccia and Ryan Ward. Lipcius' four hits tied his season-high last met April 13 in Round Rock when he went 4-for-5. The grand slam was his 17th home run of the season, giving him sole possession of the PCL home run lead.

-Oklahoma City has now homered in a season-best 11 consecutive games, hitting 23 homers over the stretch, which is the team's longest stretch of games with a homer since a 12-game streak Sept. 6-19, 2021.

-OKC scored six runs in the third inning with two outs. It was the seventh time this season OKC scored six or more runs in an inning and it was the first time since May 21 against Reno in OKC when the team scored six runs in the fifth inning...All 10 of OKC's runs Saturday scored within the first three innings.

-The one-run victory was OKC's 34th game of the season to be decided by two runs or less. OKC is now 17-17 in those games, including 8-11 in one-run games...Four of the first five games of the current series against the Express have been decided by two runs or less as well as five of OKC's last seven games.

-OKC has now scored 10 runs in two of the last three games and five times in the last nine games.

-Oklahoma City finished the game with 15 hits. In addition to Lipcius' four hits, James Outman, Ryan Ward, Austin Gauthier and Hunter Feduccia all finished with multi-hit games...Trey Sweeney singled to extend his on-base streak to 16 games.

Next Up: The series between Oklahoma City and Round Rock wraps up at 2:05 p.m. on a City Celebration Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps, select OKC players will be available to sign autographs prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases. Tickets for OKC home games for the remainder of the season are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

