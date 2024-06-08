Aces Fall 9-2 to Rainiers

June 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Tacoma, Wash. - The Reno Aces (29-32) were defeated by the Tacoma Rainiers (33-28) 9-2 on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Reno's two runs were produced on back-to-back RBI doubles in the top of the seventh inning by Tristin English and Sergio Alcantara.

English extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 16-for-40 (.400) with two home runs and 10 RBI in that span.

Aces Notables

* Tristin English: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, Extends hitting streak to 10 games. * Sergio Alcantara: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Following a week-long trip to the Pacific Northwest, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, beginning on Tuesday, June 11th. The first pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Following a week-long trip to the Pacific Northwest, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, beginning on Tuesday, June 11th. The first pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

-ACES-

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 8, 2024

