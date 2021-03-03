Minor League Baseball Season Adjusted to May Start

RENO, Nev. - Minor League Baseball has adjusted the start date for the 2021 season, with the Aces now opening on the road on May 6 against the Salt Lake Bees. The home opener comes May 13 against the Las Vegas Aviators. The season will still end on September 21, and will be 120 games long instead of the previously planned 142.

The schedule will remain as previously written after the May 6 start, except for an additional two home games against Las Vegas on July 12 and 13.

The adjustment will better align with the national vaccine distribution, allowing more fans the opportunity to attend games at the beginning of the season. In Northern Nevada, the adjustment better accommodates the weather as well.

The Aces continue to work with local and state health authorities to host as many fans as possible at the highest level of safety.

