Big Ten Central Texas Challenge Kicks off Friday Afternoon

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express, in partnership with Peak Events, LLC, the Big Ten Conference and Host Partner City of Round Rock, are excited to kick off the Big Ten Central Texas Challenge on Friday afternoon at Dell Diamond. The four-day event runs from March 5-8 and will feature a pair of four-game series as the Nebraska Cornhuskers face the Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines battle the Iowa Hawkeyes.

In accordance with Big Ten Conference guidelines, no fans will be allowed to enter Dell Diamond. However, the entire event will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network+, a subscription video streaming service offered by the Big Ten Network, the only network dedicated to in-depth coverage of the Big Ten Conference. Subscriptions to Big Ten Network+ can be purchased directly from the Big Ten Network.

Applications for media credentials to cover the four-day college tournament are now being accepted. To apply for credentials, please click here. For questions or issues with submitting the online form, contact Round Rock Express Manager, PR/Communications Andrew Felts via email at afelts@rrexpress.com or by phone at (512) 238-2213. Please note, existing Round Rock Express or Round Rock Classic credentials will not be valid for the Big Ten Central Texas Challenge at Dell Diamond.

Action begins on Friday afternoon as the Cornhuskers and Boilermakers kick things off with 3:00 p.m. showdown. The two universities will meet for a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to Michigan and Iowa beginning their four-game slate at 6:00 p.m. Nebraska and Purdue conclude their series at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday before the Wolverines and Hawkeyes clash in a doubleheader beginning at 2:00 p.m. Michigan and Iowa close out their four-game set at 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

For the pair of doubleheaders, the first game will be seven innings in length while the second contest will be a traditional nine-inning affair. The second game will follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

A full schedule for the Big Ten Central Texas Challenge is as follows (designated home team is listed second):

Friday, March 5

3:00 p.m. - Game 1: Nebraska vs Purdue

Saturday, March 6

10:00 a.m. - Game 2: Nebraska vs Purdue (doubleheader - 7 innings)

TBD - Game 3: Nebraska vs Purdue (doubleheader - 9 innings)

6:00 p.m. - Game 4: Michigan vs Iowa

Sunday, March 7

10:00 a.m. - Game 5: Nebraska vs Purdue

2:00 p.m. - Game 6: Michigan vs Iowa (doubleheader - 7 innings)

TBD - Game 7: Michigan vs Iowa (doubleheader - 9 innings)

Monday, March 8

11:00 a.m. - Game 8: Michigan vs Iowa

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2021, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

