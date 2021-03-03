Aces Events at Greater Nevada Field Unveiled as Premier Event Venue

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces are officially unveiling Aces Events, a new entity with a focus on working with the community to bring their family, friend and work events to Greater Nevada Field. The venue will serve as more than a baseball field; more than ever, it can turn into a safe and enjoyable location for events.

"As we return to gathering in Northern Nevada, Aces Events aims to make Greater Nevada Field the premier outdoor event destination in our region," said Aces president Eric Edelstein. "From weddings to graduations to full scale concerts, Aces Events is your one stop for the most memorable experiences created in your backyard."

Since opening in 2009, Greater Nevada Field has served as the premier event venue in Northern Nevada. With the largest video board in the region, state-of-the-art LED lights and numerous hospitality spaces, the stadium is among the most unique locations in the area.

An open-air facility, Greater Nevada Field is sanitized and offers enough space to socially distance events. The venue has multiple spaces for galas and banquets, and the ability to offer kids activities, food and drink, and of course access to one of the premier stadiums in Minor League Baseball with a Major League quality playing surface.

The venue can also serve as a space for corporate events such as business conferences and trainings, social networking events, private movie nights and even on-field batting practice.

If those options don't perfectly fit your plans, the venue offers the ability to build your own custom event such as team building activities, weddings or proposals and fitness classes.

Those interested in working with Aces Events can contact Brian Moss at (775) 334-7018 or brian@renoaces.com. Those with an event in mind can also submit an event inquiry form at milb.com/reno/events/inquiry.

