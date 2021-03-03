Major League Baseball Delays Start of 2021 Triple-A Season

EL PASO - March 3, 2021 - For the health and safety of players, coaches, and training staffs, Major League Baseball has decided to change the start of the 2021 Triple-A season.

The Chihuahuas 2021 season is slated to begin on May 6 at Tacoma (Seattle Mariners affiliate) and Opening Day at Southwest University Park is now scheduled to take place on May 13 at 7:05 p.m. versus Albuquerque (Colorado Rockies). July 12 and 13, previously scheduled as off days, will now be added as home games.

The 2021 Chihuahuas schedule is attached. All dates, times, and opponents are subject to change without notice.

