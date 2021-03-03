Major League Baseball Announces Delay to Start of Triple-A Season

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - Major League Baseball has announced that Triple-A teams, including the Sugar Land Skeeters will have their 2021 Triple-A Championship Season delayed by a month.

The Skeeters are now set to open their first-ever season as the Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate on May 6, with a six-game road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes. The Skeeters' first home game of the 2021 season will now take place on May 20 against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Constellation Field. All previously scheduled games leading up to the May 6 Opening Day have been canceled and will not be made up. (Full schedule graphic attached)

With the delay to the season, the Skeeters will now play 60 home games in 2021 rather than the previously scheduled 70 home dates. The Triple-A West season is still slated to be completed on Sept. 21. The only other amendment to the Skeeters 2021 schedule is the addition of two home games against the Tacoma Rainiers on July 12 and 13.

Game times for the entire schedule will be announced later this month.

The Skeeters are still taking season-ticket deposits for the upcoming season and all season-ticket prices will be prorated to reflect changes to the schedule. The date for the Select-A-Seat event will be changed with updates to the schedule. An announcement on the new date for the event will be made in the coming weeks.

For updates and more information on the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

