Salt Lake Bees Announce Updated 2021 Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees have been notified by Major League Baseball that the start of the 2021 Triple-A season has been delayed by four weeks. The Bees are now scheduled to open the season on Thursday, May 6 against the Reno Aces at Smith's Ballpark.

The updated schedule will add home games for the Bees on Monday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 13 against the Sacramento River Cats. Games scheduled for April will not be rescheduled. The new schedule consists of 120 games with 60 dates at home and on the road. All night games at Smith's Ballpark will start at 6:35 p.m. with Sunday matinees and Memorial Day scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. A complete schedule is available at slbees.com.

The Bees are currently working with local and state health department officials on a plan for fan attendance at the ballpark. More information on attendance and ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

