Skeeters Accepting Season-Ticket Deposits for 2021 Season

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they're accepting deposits for 2021 season tickets.

Fans can place themselves at the front of the line for 2021 season tickets by placing a deposit to watch the Skeeters as they embark on their first season as the Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate at Constellation Field.

Deposits will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis and the funds from the deposits will be allocated toward the season ticket holders' 2021 account. Deposits can be placed by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/ticket-deposits, calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487 or visiting the Constellation Field Ticket Office during business hours.

The Skeeters are accepting season-ticket deposits for the following sections of Constellation Field:

Home Plate Box - Situated between the home and visitor dugouts on field level.

Dugout Box - Located directly behind the home and visitor dugouts on field level.

Feld Box - Three sections located past the home and visitor dugout toward the outfield on field level.

Hot Corner - Located at the corner of each side of the seating bowl toward the outfield on field level.

Diamond Deck - Located directly behind home plate on its own field-level balcony, the Diamond Deck in 2021 will feature new swivel seating with mesh backing to aid in keeping cool on summer nights.

Imperial Box - The first two rows behind home plate located in between the home and visitor dugouts. The newly-installed Imperial Box seats are padded and ticket plans also include Insperity Club food and beverage.

Insperity Club - Climate-controlled club area with gourmet dining and a full bar, with newly-installed balcony seating located behind home plate on the second level at Constellation Field.

Season-ticket deposits for the Hot Corner, Field Box, Dugout Box and Home Plate Box are $100 per seat, and deposits for the Imperial Box, Diamond Deck and Insperity Club are $200 per seat.

* Current season-ticket prices reflect a 70-game home schedule. Prices will be adjusted and prorated to reflect any schedule changes. *

Skeeters season ticket holders receive postseason priority, early entry on gamedays, exclusive presales, access to exclusive events, a 15-percent discount at the Texas Direct Auto Buzz Stop, a dedicated account manager and a parking pass.

