Annual OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series Returns this Week

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers have announced the schedule for their 11th annual High School Baseball Series, starting later this week at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The series begins Saturday, March 6 and will feature a total of 10 games across seven dates, marking the first baseball games to be played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2021. Although last year's High School Baseball Series was able to begin, it could not be fully completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series gives teams and their fans a chance to have a "professional" experience complete with the use of batting cages, dugouts and state-of-the-art scoreboards. Both teams have access to the home and visiting clubhouses, normally reserved only for the Oklahoma City Dodgers and visiting Triple-A teams. Also, each school will have a professional team photo taken on the field prior to the game, providing long-lasting memories for the players and the communities they represent.

"The High School Baseball Series has become a unique tradition, but it takes on an extra special meaning this year," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "This signals the official return of baseball to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as we continue to progress toward normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic."

All games during the High School Baseball Series are free to the public, but fans will be required to adhere to health and safety protocols while inside Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, including wearing a facial covering at all times unless actively eating and drinking and maintaining a six-foot distance from other fans not in the same party. For a full list of safety measures and guidelines, please visit okcdodgers.com/safety.

Gates open one hour prior to game time, and there will be complimentary parking in the Joe Carter Lot, located at the northeast corner of Reno and Joe Carter Avenues. A full schedule of the 2021 High School Baseball Series can be found below or at okcdodgers.com.

There are remaining opportunities for schools to schedule games during the High School Baseball Series. For more information, please contact Dakota Jacobs at (405) 218-2119 or via email at dakota.jacobs@okcdodgers.com.

Media interested in covering any games during the High School Baseball Series must notify the OKC Dodgers Communications Department. Please email alex.freedman@okcdodgers.com and/or lisa.johnson@okcdodgers.com at least 24 hours in advance of the selected game.

For general information about the OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series or 2021 Dodgers ticket packages and group outings, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

2021 OKLAHOMA CITY DODGERS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SERIES SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 6: Collinsville vs. Southmoore 2 p.m. Chisholm vs. Pioneer 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9: Putnam City North vs. Yukon 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 11: Community Christian School vs. Noble 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 13: Canute vs. Porter Consolidated 2 p.m. Bridge Creek vs. Lindsay 5 p.m.

Monday, March 15: Hennessey vs. Duncan 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 18: Vinita vs. McAlester 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 20: Clinton vs. Chickasha 11 a.m. Central High vs. Cyril 2 p.m.

Gates open one hour prior to game time.

