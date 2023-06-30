Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Zane Mcintyre, Dakota Mermis and Nick Swaney

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed goaltender Zane McIntyre ($775,000/$305,000), defenseman Dakota Mermis ($775,000/$375,000) and forward Nick Swaney ($775,000/$150,000) to one-year, two-way contracts for the 2023-24 season.

McIntyre, 30 (8/20/92), went 16-12-5 with a 2.87 goals-against average (GAA), a .899 save percentage (SV%) and three shutouts in 34 games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. The three shutouts were the second most in his career and ranked tied for sixth in the AHL. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound native of Grand Forks, North Dakota, owns a record of 149-83-33 with a 2.55 GAA, a .910 SV% and 19 shutouts in 276 career contests in eight AHL seasons with Providence, Binghamton, Utica, Lehigh Valley, Tucson and Iowa (2015-23). McIntyre is 8-11 with a 2.79 GAA and a .895 SV% in 21 career Calder Cup Playoff contests. He made his NHL debut in relief on Oct. 25, 2016 at Xcel Energy Center against the Wild and appeared in eight games (three starts) with the Boston Bruins in 2016-17, posting a record of 0-4-1 with a 3.97 GAA and a .858 SV%. McIntyre was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

Mermis, 29 (1/5/94), collected 26 points (5-21&) and 73 penalty minutes (PIM) in 63 games with Iowa in 2022-23. He ranked second on the team in PIM and second among team defensemen in scoring. Mermis also appeared in two games with the Minnesota Wild in 2022-23. The 6-foot, 193-pound native of Alton, Ill., owns 137 points (21-116=137) and 409 PIM in 426 career AHL games in seven seasons Springfield, Tucson, Binghamton and Iowa (2015-23). Mermis owns six points (3-3=6) in 11 career Calder Cup playoff contests. Mermis owns four points (1-3=4) and a plus-7 rating in 27 career NHL games with Arizona, New Jersey and Minnesota (2017-23). He was originally signed as a free agent by Arizona on July 1, 2015.

Swaney, 25 (9/9/97), recorded 30 points (18-12=30), including three power-play goals (PPG) and two game-winning goals (GWG) in 48 games with Iowa last season. He ranked third on the team with a plus-15 rating, fourth in shots on goal (137) and fifth in goals. Swaney also played in one game for Minnesota, making his NHL debut on April 13 at Nashville. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound native of Lakeville, Minn., owns 70 points (35-35=70) and a plus-21 rating in 116 career AHL games with Iowa (2020-23). Swaney recorded 101 points (46-55=101) and 20 PIM in four seasons (2017-21) at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, helping the Bulldogs to consecutive NCAA Championships wins in 2018 and 2019. He was selected by the Wild in the seventh round (209th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

